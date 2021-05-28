Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Logitech CEO says chip shortage could last for up to a year - paper

Logitech keyboards are seen in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The global shortage of semiconductor chips could last three to six months, Logitech (LOGN.S) Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, with some industries facing shortages of up to a year.

"Like others we have felt the shortages, but we have been able to cushion them well," Darrell said in an article published on Friday. "It takes time to ramp up production but in the meantime, prices have also adjusted."

The computer peripheral maker has used new suppliers for some parts, Darrell said, as in some cases its main suppliers did not have enough capacity.

