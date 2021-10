Logitech mouse is placed on the keyboard in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International SA (LOGN.S) said on Tuesday its sales rose 4% to $1.31 billion in the three-month period ended September, up from $1.26 billion a year earlier.

Non-GAAP operating income declined 40% to $211 million during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

