Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Lordstown to start limited truck production in late September

1 minute read

A "Ride With Lordstown" sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

DETROIT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) on Wednesday said it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September.

The Ohio startup, which on Wednesday announced a second-quarter loss, said its plant in the northeastern part of the state is ready with retooling of stamping, assembly, body and paint shops completed. It also said the electric battery line is fully commissioned.

Lordstown, which previously warned it needed to raise additional funds, added it was "evaluating potential strategic partners."

Shares rose 8.4% in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:05 PM UTCU.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O).

TechnologyHackers return $260 mln to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft
TechnologyEBay misses quarterly revenue estimates
TechnologyRivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows
TechnologyBumble beats quarterly revenue estimates as paying users surge