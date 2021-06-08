Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lordstown warns of going concern risk, shares tank

Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 20%. (https://bit.ly/3w4iOlG)

"We believe that our current level of cash and cash equivalents are not sufficient to fund commercial scale production and the launch of sale of such vehicles," Lordstown said.

Lordstown reported a net loss of $125.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, and had cash and cash equivalents of about $587 million and an accumulated deficit of $259.7 million as of March 31.

