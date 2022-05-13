LSE's Refinitiv news, data service suffers global outage

The logo of Refinitiv is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange's (LSEG.L) Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon experienced a global outage on Friday, a customer support representative for Refinitiv said, the latest such glitch over the past 18 months.

The issue was escalated and the relevant team was working on resolving the issue with the highest priority, the representative said in a message.

Some users reported the service had resumed on Friday morning.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.