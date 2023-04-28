Lyft asks employees to come to office more regularly















April 28 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Friday it has asked employees to return to office, the latest move by new CEO David Risher after the ride-hailing firm decided to cut 26% of its workforce.

"Today, (the CEO) shared with Lyft team members the first steps in a plan for a flexible model with more regular in-office work," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said on Thursday it would lay off 1,072 workers and also announced restructuring plans including the elimination of three layers of management from 8 to 5 and division of its rideshare business into three core teams.

Last year, Lyft decided to sublease parts of its office space in San Francisco, New York City, Nashville and Seattle, as more employees worked from home, according to media reports.

The company, which faces stiff competition from bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) in a slowing economy, appointed former Amazon and Microsoft executive Risher as CEO in March to tackle its challenges.

