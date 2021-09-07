Technology
Major cryptocurrency exchanges face delays with some transactions
1 minute read
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) and Kraken said on Tuesday they were facing delays in some transactions on their platforms.
Gemini said it was temporarily entering a full-maintenance period to address an exchange-related issue that was causing performance trouble.
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru
