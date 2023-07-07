Malaysia PM Anwar to meet Elon Musk to discuss investments

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said he will meet Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, to discuss the billionaire's investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

"Next week, Elon Musk asked to discuss with me the possibility and his commitment to increase his investments in Malaysia," Anwar said in a speech during an event with civil servants.

Malaysia's Trade Ministry in March said it had approved electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) application to import battery-run EVs into Malaysia.

It said Tesla will open an office, showrooms and service centers in the country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars, but did not say when.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anwar did not provide any other details of next week's meeting.

Anwar also said he had met Saudi Aramco during a conference in late June, where the Saudi state oil company agreed to increase its investments in the state of Johor.

Malaysia's Petronas and Saudi Aramco jointly own a refinery-petrochemical complex in Pengerang, Johor.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.