Malaysia's four telecoms majors to explore equity stake offer in state 5G agency
KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's four major telecoms firms will explore the government's offer of an equity stake of up to 70% in the state 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Axiata Group's Celcom (AXIA.KL), DiGi (DSOM.KL), Maxis (MXSC.KL) and U-Mobile said they "look forward to an approach that is typical of any major mergers and acquisitions process".
