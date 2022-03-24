Skip to main content
Malaysia's four telecoms majors to explore equity stake offer in state 5G agency

1 minute read

A salesperson at a telecommunications store uses a phone in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's four major telecoms firms will explore the government's offer of an equity stake of up to 70% in the state 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Axiata Group's Celcom (AXIA.KL), DiGi (DSOM.KL), Maxis (MXSC.KL) and U-Mobile said they "look forward to an approach that is typical of any major mergers and acquisitions process".

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

