Malaysia's four telecoms majors to explore equity stake offer in state 5G agency

A salesperson at a telecommunications store uses a phone in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's four major telecoms firms will explore the government's offer of an equity stake of up to 70% in the state 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Axiata Group's Celcom (AXIA.KL), DiGi (DSOM.KL), Maxis (MXSC.KL) and U-Mobile said they "look forward to an approach that is typical of any major mergers and acquisitions process".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.