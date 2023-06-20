Medibank woes pile up as hackers steal staff details from building manager















June 20 (Reuters) - Australia's largest private health insurer Medibank Private (MPL.AX) on Tuesday confirmed that a file containing names and contact details of staff members had been compromised after its building manager faced a cybersecurity breach.

Medibank in an emailed response to Reuters said one of its property managers that uses file transfer software MOVEit faced a cyberattack, which included a file with employee names, email addresses and phone numbers.

The company added that the file did not include employee bank details, payroll, or home addresses.

"We continue to investigate and work closely with the vendor, and at this stage we are not aware of any of our customers' data being compromised," Medibank said.

"Medibank systems have not been impacted by the MOVEit cyberattack."

Medibank in October first reported a cyber incident where data of around 4 million customers was accessed by what was believed was a hack backed by Russian cybercriminals.

Over the past 10 months, Australia has been roiled by a raft of cyberattacks, prompting regulators to investigate company practices of handling personal information.

