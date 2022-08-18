MercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program
SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc (MELI.O) on Thursday announced the creation of a new cryptocurrency called MercadoCoin, which will be implemented as part of its loyalty program.
MercadoLibre told a news conference clients will earn MercadoCoins as cashback when buying products on the e-commerce platform.
They will then be able to use the digital currency, which follows Ethereum's ERC-20 token standard, for fresh purchases or trade it on the company's financial services unit MercadoPago.
