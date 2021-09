Signal app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cross-platform messaging platform Signal said early Monday that it is currently down due to an outage affecting parts of its services.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

