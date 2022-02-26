Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform

The logo of Facebook parent Meta is beneath a 3D-printed logo of Facebook on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.