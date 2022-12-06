Meta cannot run ads based on personal data, EU privacy watchdog rules - source















BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Meta (META.O) cannot run advertising based on personal data and will need users' consent to do so, according to a confidential EU privacy watchdog decision, a person familiar with matter said on Tuesday.

The Irish privacy regulator, which will issue the final decision, has been given a month by EU privacy watchdog the European Data Protection Board to do so. Its decision is likely to include hefty fines, the person said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.