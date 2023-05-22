Meta hit by record 1.2 bln euro fine by EU over U.S. data transfers

Headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View

[1/2] A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, U.S. November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

DUBLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Meta (META.O) was hit on Monday with a record 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine by its lead privacy regulator in the European Union for its handling of user information and given five months to stop transferring users’ data to the United States.

The fine imposed by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) concerned Meta's continued transferring of personal data and topped the previous 746 million euro record EU privacy fine by Luxembourg on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in 2021, according to a DPC statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next