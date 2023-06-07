Meta to introduce new accounts centre after talks -German cartel office















BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday that Facebook parent company Meta (META.O) will introduce a new accounts centre following intensive talks with the social media company.

The centre will allow users to make "a largely free and informed decision" about whether they want to use their Meta service accounts - for example on Instagram and Facebook - in combination or separately, said the cartel office.

