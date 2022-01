A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) introduced its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) on Monday, which the company believes will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world.

It will be fully built out in mid 2022 and help create the metaverse.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru

