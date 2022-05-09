Meta mulls reducing money it gives news organizations - The Information

A man stands in front of a sign of Meta at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (FB.O) is considering reducing the money it gives news organizations as it reevaluates the partnerships it struck over the past few years, The Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media giant has noticed that fewer people have been clicking on links to news articles since Donald Trump left office, the report added, citing the people.

The Instagram parent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta last week said it was slowing the growth of its workforce after recording its slowest revenue growth in a decade and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said it would scale back costs. read more

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

