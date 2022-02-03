Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast

A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's Frankfurt-listed shares plunged more than 20% on Thursday, following a slide on the Nasdaq as the social media company issued a dismal forecast blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition.

The technology giant also reported a decline in daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time as a race with rivals like TikTok, the video sharing platform owned by China's ByteDance, for users heats up. read more

Shares in the Frankfurt index were down 20.4% at 226.45 euros as of 0717 GMT in low volume.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

