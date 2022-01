A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) head of communications, John Pinette, is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday, citing a post he made to employees.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

