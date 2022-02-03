Meta Platforms shorts increase 2022 gains as stock plunges -- S3 Partners

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Short sellers in Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) were poised to increase their 2022 gains with the stock's plunge on Thursday after the Facebook owner's weak forecast.

With the stock down 22.3% to $247.75 in pre-market trading on Thursday, short sellers were up $1.72 billion in mark-to-market profits, according to financial and analytics firm S3 Partners. That increased such short-seller profits to $2.14 billion for 2022, according to S3.

Shares of the owner of Facebook and Instagram were last down even more steeply in Thursday morning trade, last off 23.9% to $245.80.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.