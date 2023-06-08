Meta previews generative AI chatbot planned for Whatsapp and Messenger at company all-hands















NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O) on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.

Company executives speaking at an all-hands meeting also demonstrated a productivity assistant for employees called Metamate that could perform tasks based on internal company information, according to a summary of the session provided by a Meta spokesperson.

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.