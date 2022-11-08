Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

[1/2] Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee via REUTERS//File Photo















Nov 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

