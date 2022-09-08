Mexico fines AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery for failing to disclose concentration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) said on Thursday it fined AT&T(T.N) and Warner Bros. Discovery for failing to disclose a concentration related to the separation of Warnermedia's business in Mexico.

The entity said in a statement the fine totals more than 51 million pesos ($2.5 million).

($1=19.9600 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Adriana Barrera

