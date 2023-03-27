Mexico will not prohibit Chinese-owned TikTok app, says president

[1/2] Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero















MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will not ban the popular video sharing social media application TikTok, the country's president said on Monday, even as the United States moves closer to a possible prohibition on the Chinese-owned app due to security concerns.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed "complete freedom" when asked about the platform during his regular morning news conference, after TikTok's chief executive faced a grilling by U.S. lawmakers last week.

Some U.S. lawmakers are calling on the government to ban the app, alleging it could be used for sweeping data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday the United States has not presented any evidence that TikTok presents a threat to national security.

Meanwhile, Canada announced last month a ban on the app from government-issued devices, also citing risks to privacy and security.

Other countries and entities have also elected to ban TikTok.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford











