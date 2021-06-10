Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Mexico's Clip hits unicorn status after SoftBank investment

2 minute read

A device from Mexican payments startup Clip is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mexico City, Mexico October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/Illustration

Mexican payments startup Clip on Thursday said its valuation has jumped to nearly $2 billion after a recent investment led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and Viking Global Investors LP, putting it in a small but growing club of Mexican "unicorns."

The company was the first in Mexico to receive funding from SoftBank's Latin America fund in 2019. The latest investment round amounted to $250 million, Clip said.

The resources will help Clip "grow aggressively" in Mexico, Chief Executive Adolfo Babatz said in a statement.

Clip, founded in 2012, offers a mobile credit card reader that fits onto smartphones. Businesses across Mexico such as cafes, corner stores and street vendors have embraced Clip as a simple way to accept cards in a country heavily dependent on cash.

Late last year, another SoftBank-backed company, used-car platform Kavak, became Mexico's first known unicorn - lingo for tech startups valued at more than $1 billion. It was joined in that ranking last month by cryptocurrency trading platform Bitso.

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:45 PM UTCChina's Didi reveals U.S. IPO filing, sets stage for blockbuster New York float

Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm, on Thursday made public its filing for a U.S. stock market listing, setting the stage for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering this year.

TechnologyApple hires former BMW, Canoo executive for car project
Technology'Battlefield' publisher EA says investigating recent data breach
TechnologyU.S. Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
TechnologyNetflix and shop: Online store offers limited-edition merchandise