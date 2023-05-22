Micron expects Chinese ban to affect revenue up to high-single digits















May 22 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) expects China's ban on company's infrastructure chips to impact revenue in the low-single to high-single digit percentage, the company said on Monday at a J.P. Morgan conference call.

"We estimate that the combined direct sales and indirect sales through distributors to China headquartered companies is about 1/4 of our total revenue," the company said.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











