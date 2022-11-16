Micron expects to supply fewer memory chips in 2023















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Semiconductor firm Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) on Wednesday lowered its 2023 forecast for supply of its memory chips, saying it needed to shrink supply in order to adjust to weak demand.

Micron expects year-on-year supply growth to be negative for its DRAM memory chips and in the single-digit percentage range for its NAND memory chips.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











