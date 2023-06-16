Micron to invest $603 mln in factory in China's Xian over next few years















BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - Micron (MU.O) said on Friday it will invest 4.3 billion yuan ($602.77 million) in a Chinese factory in the city of Xian over the next few years.

In a statement, the company said it has decided to aquire equipment belonging to Chinese chip company Powertech Technology based in Xian city.

($1 = 7.1337 Chinese yuan renminbi)

