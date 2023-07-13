Microsoft, Activision weigh sale of some UK cloud-gaming rights - Bloomberg News

July 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) are considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK to appease regulators so they can complete their $69 billion merger, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The sale could involve the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that a private-equity company might also be interested.

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday a restructured deal between the companies could satisfy its anti-competition concerns regarding the merger, subject to a new investigation.

Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.