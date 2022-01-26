Microsoft agrees to change Xbox auto-renewal practices in Britain

The new Xbox One controller (R), next to the previous controller during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox One in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) has agreed to make changes to how it renews Xbox online gaming subscriptions in Britain, after the UK competition regulator raised concerns about the automatic renewal of such subscriptions for customers.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it was concerned about whether it was clear to customers that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions would automatically renew, and whether gamers may not have realised they were still paying for services they no longer used.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.