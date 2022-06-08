Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion - Bloomberg News

Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, Microsoft said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia. read more

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 400 employees will be affected, the report said, citing a company spokesperson.

Several major companies, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Nike (NKE.N) and Dell Technologies (DELL.N), have severed connections with Russia.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath

