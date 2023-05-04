Microsoft helping finance AMD's expansion into AI chips- Bloomberg















May 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is working with Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) on the chipmaker's expansion into artificial intelligence processors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of AMD climbed 9% on the news, while Microsoft shares were up about 1%.

The software giant is providing financial support to bolster AMD's efforts, and working with the chipmaker on a homegrown Microsoft processor for AI workloads, code-named Athena, the report said.

Several hundreds of employees working at a silicon division at Microsoft are now working on the Athena project, the report added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while AMD declined.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











