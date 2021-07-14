Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Microsoft to offer cloud-based version of Windows operating system

3 minute read

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

July 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday said it will offer its Windows operating system as a cloud-based service, aiming to make it easier to access business apps that need Windows from a broader range of devices.

Windows 365, as the service will be called, will roll out on Aug. 2 and will work somewhat like buying a new Windows PC: A business or school will pick how much computing power, memory and storage they would like for an the new machine.

But instead of waiting for a physical machine to arrive in the mail, the employee or student will access the operating system in the cloud via an existing PC, a Mac, iPhone, Android phone or Chromebook, as long as it has a web browser compatible with HTML 5, a widely used internet standard.

The cloud-based version was created in response to feedback from clients who wanted employees and students to have quicker and easier PC access regardless of physical location.

"We define that shift to hybrid work as really being flexibility in how, when and where you work. That's really the pattern that we're seeing develop all across the world as people are starting to experiment," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365 software.

The service is akin to so-called "virtual" and "remote" desktops that have been around for decades but which require a sophisticated IT department to set up and manage. Those costs can also be unpredictable because they are based on how much the desktops are used.

Microsoft hopes the Windows 365 technology will be easy enough for small-business owners or smaller schools to introduce without a large IT department, with a predictable monthly bill based on the size of each virtual computer.

Andrew Hewitt, an analyst at Forrester Research, said the move would help Microsoft defend its dominant market share in the face of strong competition from operating systems from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) that are easier for schools and businesses to manage.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:39 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Twitter sees jump in govt demands to remove content of journalists

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) saw a surge in demands over the course of last year from governments around the world to take down content posted by journalists and news outlets, data to be released by the social media platform for the first time will show.

TechnologyApple says it has deployed $1 bln from $2.5 bln California housing fund
TechnologyAnalysis: Electric bus maker BYD shows China complications in Biden climate push
TechnologyFactbox: Five facts on why electric buses are key to Biden's green agenda
TechnologyMicrosoft to offer cloud-based version of Windows operating system