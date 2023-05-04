Microsoft offers to charge for Teams to address EU antitrust concerns, sources say

Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) has offered to set a price differential for its Office product with and without its Teams app to stave off a possible EU antitrust investigation and fine, two people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission, which has been looking into the case following a complaint by Slack in 2020, said there were other complainants besides the Salesforce-owned (CRM.N) workspace messaging app, about Microsoft's Teams.

