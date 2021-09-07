Skip to main content

Microsoft rolls out personalized news feed

1 minute read

A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday rolled out a personalized news feed called Microsoft Start, which will be available both as a website and a mobile app.

This move will allow the software company to better compete with news feeds provided by Apple (AAPL.O), Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google or third party apps like Flipboard.

The feed will aggregate content from news publishers and personalize it based on user choices, the software giant said in a blogpost.

It added that Microsoft Start will build on company's online services including MSN, which chiefly aggregates news from sources.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

