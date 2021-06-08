Microsoft to sell some products through experience stores

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, U.S. on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it will use its experience centers in London, New York and Sydney to sell products to customers starting July 1.

Microsoft, which shut its retail stores last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been using its experience centers to mainly host business customers.

Last month, Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) said it was opening its first physical retail store in New York City this summer. read more

