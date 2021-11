A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday its shareholders had approved a proposal by Arjuna Capital, which sought a report from the software firm on its policies to battle sexual harassment at workplace.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

