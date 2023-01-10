Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner -Semafor















Jan 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is said to be in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion, the report said.

OpenAI made the ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.

Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











