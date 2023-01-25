Microsoft probes outage issues into Teams, Outlook services

[1/2] FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo















Jan 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











