Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 27 (Reuters) - Autonomous driving tech firm Mobileye Global (MBLY.O) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its driver-assistance technology from automakers.

The company, which counts BMW (BMWG.DE), Nissan (7201.T) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) among its customers, benefited from strong demand for its technology in North America and Europe, which helped offset weakness in China.

Analysts say that while shipments in 2023-2024 will be primarily driven by Geely-owned Zeekr, Mobileye's ongoing pipeline expansion could serve as a positive catalyst.

Israel-based Mobileye reported second-quarter revenue of $454.0 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $450.6 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

Mobileye's U.S.-listed shares rose 2% in premarket trading.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

