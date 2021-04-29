Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks at a media conference on the EU approach to Artificial Intelligence following a weekly meeting of EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, April 21, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

European industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday there are now 22 EU member states joining forces in a new alliance to support the local production and development of semiconductors to reduce the bloc's reliance from foreign suppliers.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin following talks with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Breton underlined the European Commission's ambition to double Europe's market share in global chips and semiconductor production from 10% to 20% by 2030.

Facebook Inc (FB.O) said Thursday it will give $5 million to pay local journalists in multi-year deals as part of its new publishing platform to help independent writers attract an audience and make money through the social media network.

