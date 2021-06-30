Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

More than 30% of shareholders vote against approving Solutions30's 2020 accounts

1 minute read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - More than 30% of shareholders voted against approving the 2020 financial accounts of technology group Solutions30 (S30.PA) - whose business practices have come under criticism from hedge fund Muddy Waters - at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The results from Wednesday's meeting also showed that more than 15% voted against Solutions30's decision to replace EY as its auditor, with the smaller firm PKF Audit.

All the shareholders' resolutions were approved by a majority of investors. Solutions30 has consistently denied the criticism laid against it by Muddy Waters.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:38 AM UTCAfter $4.4 bln New York IPO, founders of China's Didi eye global growth

From working at a foot massage company to setting up China's biggest ride-hailing firm, Will Wei Cheng has navigated several hurdles on the path to taking Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) public in a $4.4-billion New York float.

TechnologyOrange to launch experimental 5G network amid telecom rush to the cloud
TechnologyFacebook launches newsletter product Bulletin, its Substack rival
TechnologyGoogle to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain
TechnologyChina's Didi raises $4.4 bln in upsized U.S. IPO -sources