More than 30% of shareholders vote against approving Solutions30's 2020 accounts

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - More than 30% of shareholders voted against approving the 2020 financial accounts of technology group Solutions30 (S30.PA) - whose business practices have come under criticism from hedge fund Muddy Waters - at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The results from Wednesday's meeting also showed that more than 15% voted against Solutions30's decision to replace EY as its auditor, with the smaller firm PKF Audit.

All the shareholders' resolutions were approved by a majority of investors. Solutions30 has consistently denied the criticism laid against it by Muddy Waters.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

