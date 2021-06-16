Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
MTN Nigeria tells customers about potential disruptions for business continuity

A woman walks past an advertising posters for MTN telecommunication company along a street in Lagos, Nigeria August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

ABUJA, June 16 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria (MTNN.LG) said on Wednesday it notified some enterprise customers about a potential service disruption to enable them put in place business continuity measures.

The local unit of South Africa's telcoms firm MTN (MTNJ.J) runs Nigeria's largest mobile phone network which generates around a third of the company's revenue.

The action was "a routine notification to a small group of businesses affected by a specific challenge in very few specific locations," MTN said.

"Maintaining network stability and high levels of customer service remains a key priority for us," Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria's chief executive, said in a statement.

Toriola said MTN aimed to inform customers in a timely manner so that they can put in place business continuity measures. Potential disruptions could be due to network maintenance, faults or other circumstances that may pose a risk, he said.

On Tuesday, MTN had sent a customer notice, seen by Reuters, informing them that services could be disrupted due to rising insecurity in different parts of the country. read more

