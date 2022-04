Musk secures $46.5 bln financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a 'poison pill' to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

