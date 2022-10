Oct 6 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc will get its Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) semi-electric trucks deliveries on Dec. 1, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











