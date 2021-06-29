Technology
Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20-$30 billion
BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow.
Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
"It's a lot, basically," Musk said in a video interview from California.
