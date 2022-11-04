Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter saw a slump in revenue after activist groups pressured advertisers.

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he tweeted.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru











