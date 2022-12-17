Musk says will restore recently suspended journalists' Twitter accounts















Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Saturday he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











