Musk says will restore recently suspended journalists' Twitter accounts

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Saturday he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted.

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

