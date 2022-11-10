Musk tells Twitter staff: Bankruptcy isn’t out of the question- Platformer















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Twitter owner Elon Musk told employees on Thursday that he is not sure how much run rate the company has and that bankruptcy is not out of the question, the Managing Editor of tech newsletter Platformer tweeted.

Musk is participating in an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, a source told Reuters.

Twitter did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles and Katie Paul in Palo Alto, Calif., Editing by Franklin Paul











